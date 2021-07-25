Matias Nuñez

Shopping Cart -Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 12)

Matias Nuñez
Matias Nuñez
  • Save
Shopping Cart -Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 12) purple violet ecommerce mac apple argentina user interface ui uiux daily ui dailyui challenge
Download color palette

Shopping Cart challenge.

I continued the shopping cart page of the previous single product challenge: https://dribbble.com/shots/16095164-Single-Product-Service-Design-Club-s-UI-Marathon-Challenge-9

Twelfth challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

Matias Nuñez
Matias Nuñez

More by Matias Nuñez

View profile
    • Like