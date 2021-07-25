Stealing Hearts - Handwritten Font

Stealing Hearts-A Handwritten Script Font

Stealing Hearts is a elegant script typeface. Designed primarily as a captivating handcrafted with style. Every swash, stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. Ideal to create amazing headings, invitations, logos, and social media graphics.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Features :

• Ligatures

• Stylistic Sets

• PUA Encoded

• Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13368/stealing_hearts.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/stealing-hearts/