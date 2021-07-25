Stealing Hearts - Handwritten Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stealing Hearts-A Handwritten Script Font
Stealing Hearts is a elegant script typeface. Designed primarily as a captivating handcrafted with style. Every swash, stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. Ideal to create amazing headings, invitations, logos, and social media graphics.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Features :
• Ligatures
• Stylistic Sets
• PUA Encoded
• Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13368/stealing_hearts.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/stealing-hearts/