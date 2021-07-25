Midday in the Kitchen

Trending designs to inspire you
Midday on a Sunday and had the inspiration to put together a kitchen. I thought this was the perfect way to end off my goal of creating similar renders from the episodes in the polygon runway course. A room render, with hard surface modeling, high res textures, and HDRI Lighting.