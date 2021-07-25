Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Midday in the Kitchen

Midday in the Kitchen modern design kitchen low poly polygon runway blender polygonrunway lowpoly illustration 3d
Midday on a Sunday and had the inspiration to put together a kitchen. I thought this was the perfect way to end off my goal of creating similar renders from the episodes in the polygon runway course. A room render, with hard surface modeling, high res textures, and HDRI Lighting.

