Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia

Neon Pasts

Julia
Julia
  • Save
Neon Pasts albumcover mockup guitar oldschool visualgraphic visualarts aesthetics aestheticart aesthetic vaporwaveart synthwave vaporwave 80s retro weekday warmup vector typography design illustration
Download color palette

A monochromatic return to a simpler synthwave inspired sample cover design for the fictional band, VHS Actually. Design done entirely in Adobe Illustrator. I once again leveraged Nimbus Sans Extd Black for the font. The guitar image is part of a purchased set: Electric guitars isolated on white background by Sergiy1975 (https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/electric-guitars-isolated-on-white-background-381445474).

Julia
Julia

More by Julia

View profile
    • Like