Neon Pasts

A monochromatic return to a simpler synthwave inspired sample cover design for the fictional band, VHS Actually. Design done entirely in Adobe Illustrator. I once again leveraged Nimbus Sans Extd Black for the font. The guitar image is part of a purchased set: Electric guitars isolated on white background by Sergiy1975 (https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/electric-guitars-isolated-on-white-background-381445474).