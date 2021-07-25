Mars cabin

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by some concept art by Gustav Nordgren, here I'm trying out Fluent and Substance 3D Blender add-ons for procedural textures. Which do you like better - the evening or day light?