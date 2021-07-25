Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys, this is what I've been working on lately for a new website, I've created these illustrations to go along the theme and it was so much fun. I've been wanting to make illustrations in this style for a very long time, so this was a very nice opportunity. Hope you like it! 🤗
Eaí pessoal, criei essas ilustrações para um novo website que vai sair daqui um tempo! Eu queria faz tempo criar ilustrações nesse estilo e eu me diverti muito escolhendo as cores e desenhando, espero que gostem! 🤗