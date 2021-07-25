Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roy Dwi Putra Halim

BTP University Web Redesign

Roy Dwi Putra Halim
Roy Dwi Putra Halim
  • Save
BTP University Web Redesign figma uidesign indonesia ux uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hi there, check out my Web University Redesign, hope you guys like it, thank you! 👐🏼
Design Process: https://bit.ly/3zy8IL5
-----------------------------------------------------------
Available for new projects! Don't hesitate to contact me at
roy.dphalim@gmail.com.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Show your love with Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and don't forget to follow me!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Roy Dwi Putra Halim
Roy Dwi Putra Halim

More by Roy Dwi Putra Halim

View profile
    • Like