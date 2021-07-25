The VX Group Logo Design

The VX Group is a for-profit holding company, with interests in businesses that create quality jobs and quality products, while enabling our employees, partners, and customers to improve their lives and be better global citizens.

The challenge was to make design for multi brand company owning business in very different industries so design could fit eCommerce store but work as a real estate investment logo as well.

Service Provided : Logo Design

Let me know what do you think about this post? Any feedback is welcome!

--

Upgrade Your Brand Look and Feel From NOW!

Let's Do It!

--