The VX Group Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The VX Group is a for-profit holding company, with interests in businesses that create quality jobs and quality products, while enabling our employees, partners, and customers to improve their lives and be better global citizens.
The challenge was to make design for multi brand company owning business in very different industries so design could fit eCommerce store but work as a real estate investment logo as well.
Service Provided : Logo Design
Let me know what do you think about this post? Any feedback is welcome!
--
Upgrade Your Brand Look and Feel From NOW!
Let's Do It!
--