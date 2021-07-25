Logicat - Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
An artistic self-portrait of the internal struggle between logic and emotion in the style of a political poster.
Only one small illustration of a larger 12-piece project, but this one in particular means a lot to me. I felt it represented the general theme I had within the project the most. Besides being one of the first things I made in my first year studying Visual Communications, it also won an online contest and was printed on several ad spaces across Canada.