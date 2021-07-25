Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mohammed Elias

MX - User Dashboard Panel

MX - User Dashboard Panel user interface modern ui ui ux design web app web app ui ux dashboard design dashboard ui web app design user dashboard panel user dashboard
Project - MX

I had redesign the MX Old user dashboard panel to new one with some UX fixed and UI Update.

(Some of the materials of the design can be similar to the others designer or company work but those i had to do it only for client as they love dribbble to getting inspiration)

I am available for new project, Contact me on - themedgex@gmail.com

