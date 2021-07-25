MX - User Dashboard Panel

Project - MX

I had redesign the MX Old user dashboard panel to new one with some UX fixed and UI Update.

(Some of the materials of the design can be similar to the others designer or company work but those i had to do it only for client as they love dribbble to getting inspiration)

Have any project in line up?

I am available for new project, Contact me on - themedgex@gmail.com

Giving feedback is inspiring us to do best.

thanks for your attention