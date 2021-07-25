7

Sprocket Website Searchbar Redesign

Sprocket Website Searchbar Redesign find navigation ux chrome optimized tabs redesign search website web marketplace bicycle bike sprocket
  1. 2021 website 2-1.png
  2. 2021 website 2-2.png
  3. 2021 website 2-3.png
  4. 2021 website 2-4.png

Moved the navigation tabs off to the side and made space for a prominently centered search. What do you think? Check it out at www.sprocket.bike

note: These are implementation screenshots not mockups

Rebound of
Sprocket Web Search & Filter Redesign
By 7
