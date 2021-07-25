Russell Mikesell

Classic Designs Unlimited Website

Russell Mikesell
Russell Mikesell
  • Save
Classic Designs Unlimited Website css html photoshop xd webflow web tshirt printing embroidery screenprinting ux website homepage branding brand ui design
Download color palette

Here's project from the archives. I completed the branding and the websites while working there. I was very pleased with the outcome and we received a pretty fair increase in traffic to the site after the change.

If you are interested in working with me, give me a buzz!
mikesellr@gmail.com

Russell Mikesell
Russell Mikesell
I help businesses create websites that perform.

More by Russell Mikesell

View profile
    • Like