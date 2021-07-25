Sprocket Android Settings Open Source Library Notices

Realizing theres a requirement to list legal notices for every open source library used in a mobile app I found an Open Source Android library that automatically crawls the code and generates an activity of all of these libraries. Fun part was that it didnt automatically find every single library - so we had to manually build a Pt.2 activity that looked like the auto-generated one for the remainder of the libraries. If you want to use oss-licences in your own app you can find it at https://developers.google.com/android/guides/opensource

note: These are implementation screenshots not mockups

