Sprocket Android Settings Open Source Library Notices

Sprocket Android Settings Open Source Library Notices
Realizing theres a requirement to list legal notices for every open source library used in a mobile app I found an Open Source Android library that automatically crawls the code and generates an activity of all of these libraries. Fun part was that it didnt automatically find every single library - so we had to manually build a Pt.2 activity that looked like the auto-generated one for the remainder of the libraries. If you want to use oss-licences in your own app you can find it at https://developers.google.com/android/guides/opensource

note: These are implementation screenshots not mockups

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.4.26 Settings
@Sprocket @7design DM your Sprocket App Feedback

