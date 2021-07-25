Andreans David Escobar Grisales

Bets in Ethereum

mobile product design ux ui design
This is Chipz, a platform built to bet in Ethereum. This project came to me with a ready-made UX design idea and in the process, I had to change a few things to create a better environment on this platform, before start to make all UI design. I like these kinds of projects where I have the freedom to play with colors, forms, and user paths.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
