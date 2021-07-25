Katie Lively

Chinese Takeout

Chinese Takeout food illustration cute motion graphics motion design gif animation after effects design
I really miss Chinese takeout. Unfortunately, I have yet to find a Chinese restaurant near me that is safe for celiac. This motion graphic is a result of me seriously craving it. :) Inspired by the traditional two-color illustrations I tend to see on Chinese takeout menus.

