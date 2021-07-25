Day 4 Daily UI Challenge - Neumorphism Calculator App

Day 4 of the daily ui challenge was to design a calculator. I decided to try this out using this new design trend I learned recently(Neumorphism) with hopes of mastering it. #DailyUI #DailyUIChallenge #Calculator #Numbers #Mathematics #Neumorphism #Neumorphic #NeumorphicDesign

