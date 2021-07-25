Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katie Lively

Vexed Logotype

Katie Lively
Katie Lively
  • Save
Vexed Logotype magazine literature brand branding logotype typography logo design
Download color palette

Logotype for Vexed, an upcoming online journal providing retrospective analysis of film, literature, and history through long-form essays. While the content is reminiscent of traditional academic publications in its approach and level of thorough research, the dashes of dry humor and wit make it unique.
***
This logotype is very 1970s; much of the initial content of the journal deals with politics and art in the decade. In particular, the typography is inspired by 1970s book cover titles. I particularly enjoy the custom swash, since it has a little sass to it that reflects the journal's content style.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Katie Lively
Katie Lively

More by Katie Lively

View profile
    • Like