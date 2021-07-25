Vexed Logotype

Logotype for Vexed, an upcoming online journal providing retrospective analysis of film, literature, and history through long-form essays. While the content is reminiscent of traditional academic publications in its approach and level of thorough research, the dashes of dry humor and wit make it unique.

***

This logotype is very 1970s; much of the initial content of the journal deals with politics and art in the decade. In particular, the typography is inspired by 1970s book cover titles. I particularly enjoy the custom swash, since it has a little sass to it that reflects the journal's content style.