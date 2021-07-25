Vexed Logotype

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logotype for Vexed, an upcoming online journal providing retrospective analysis of film, literature, and history through long-form essays. While the content is reminiscent of traditional academic publications in its approach and level of thorough research, the dashes of dry humor and wit make it unique.
***
This logotype is very 1970s; much of the initial content of the journal deals with politics and art in the decade. In particular, the typography is inspired by 1970s book cover titles. I particularly enjoy the custom swash, since it has a little sass to it that reflects the journal's content style.