Hey There after effects gif animation motion design motion graphics typography design
Hey, Dribbble! I've been a long-time lurker here and am excited to begin sharing some of my work. This motion graphic is one of many I've created in the past few years to develop, well, motion design skills. I'm a sucker for a red and pink color palette.

