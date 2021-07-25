JIN_YOON

Discography page + animation

Discography page + animation webdesign prototype principle
  1. BTS.com-Discography-Prototype.gif
  2. 9 - Discography - Static@1.5x.jpg

A simple prototype animation for the discography page.

Please see the link below for the full showcase of the BTS site redesign concept.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124128643/BTS-Web-Redesign-Concept

Cheers!

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
