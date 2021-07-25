Olumide Oyekale

Roots_Culture Art Gallery app

Olumide Oyekale
Olumide Oyekale
  • Save
Roots_Culture Art Gallery app artgallery art users uxdesign ux product design ui design
Download color palette

Roots_Culture is my very first project as a product designer, it's an art gallery app that showcase different artistic work from various artists. Roots_Culture is viewed to have an art studio lovers of art can walk into for sight seeing and also to buy arts, they can as well book an appointment ahead.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Olumide Oyekale
Olumide Oyekale
Like