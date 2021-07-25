Roots_Culture Art Gallery app

Trending designs to inspire you
Roots_Culture is my very first project as a product designer, it's an art gallery app that showcase different artistic work from various artists. Roots_Culture is viewed to have an art studio lovers of art can walk into for sight seeing and also to buy arts, they can as well book an appointment ahead.