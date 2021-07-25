Daria Moroz

SMall - Website Concept Design

Daria Moroz
Daria Moroz
  • Save
SMall - Website Concept Design trend freebie management minimalistic ui web design uxui website webdesign figma design
Download color palette

Hi! I'm starting this week with the concept for SMall. SMall manages remote employees and provides them with everything they need to work in a comfortable environment.

Daria Moroz
Daria Moroz

More by Daria Moroz

View profile
    • Like