The Kid Laroi

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🎵 Name an artist you’ve been jamming out to lately! 🎶 Ours is @thekidlaroi and his new album that came out. Sadly, the artwork is cut off at the bottom on here, but you can view the full image on our instagram! Instagram.com/tien.design 🔥
.
.
.
.
.
#tiendesign #graphicdesign #illustration #adobe #photoshop #vector #illustrator #losangeles #typography #art #indesign #design #artist #pentool
#creative #losangelesdesigner #silkscreen #dtg #vinyl #art #printing #rich #stickers #banners #positive #life #businesscard #justinbieber #TDRECREATES #thekidlaroi #juicewrld