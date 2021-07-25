The Kid Laroi

🎵 Name an artist you’ve been jamming out to lately! 🎶 Ours is @thekidlaroi and his new album that came out. Sadly, the artwork is cut off at the bottom on here, but you can view the full image on our instagram! Instagram.com/tien.design 🔥

.

.

.

.

.

#tiendesign #graphicdesign #illustration #adobe #photoshop #vector #illustrator #losangeles #typography #art #indesign #design #artist #pentool

#creative #losangelesdesigner #silkscreen #dtg #vinyl #art #printing #rich #stickers #banners #positive #life #businesscard #justinbieber #TDRECREATES #thekidlaroi #juicewrld