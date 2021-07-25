Kyiv subway app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This live transit map visually depicts service changes in real-time to help citizens of Kyiv get from point A to B and better navigate the subway system. We concept the app that created outstanding user experience for all digital environments and create more personalized experiences. There’s been a massive digital migration over the past year so we have to make sure to give people what they want to spend time with. We always believed the answer to creating the best digital products is pairing great design with engineering, as result we get digital experiences that meaningfully improve our daily lives.
Nice design? We like it too! Feel free to precisebranding@gmail.com
Also join us on Linkedin | Instagram | Behance