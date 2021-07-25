Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Artem Velychko
Precise

Kyiv subway app

Artem Velychko
Precise
Artem Velychko for Precise
Kyiv subway app product concept inspiration app design inteface ui ux
Kyiv subway app product concept inspiration app design inteface ui ux
Kyiv subway app product concept inspiration app design inteface ui ux
This live transit map visually depicts service changes in real-time to help citizens of Kyiv get from point A to B and better navigate the subway system. We concept the app that created outstanding user experience for all digital environments and create more personalized experiences. There's been a massive digital migration over the past year so we have to make sure to give people what they want to spend time with. We always believed the answer to creating the best digital products is pairing great design with engineering, as result we get digital experiences that meaningfully improve our daily lives.

Nice design? We like it too! Feel free to precisebranding@gmail.com
Also join us on Linkedin | Instagram | Behance

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Precise
Precise
We design products that elevate your business
