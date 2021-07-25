Kyiv subway app

This live transit map visually depicts service changes in real-time to help citizens of Kyiv get from point A to B and better navigate the subway system. We concept the app that created outstanding user experience for all digital environments and create more personalized experiences. There’s been a massive digital migration over the past year so we have to make sure to give people what they want to spend time with. We always believed the answer to creating the best digital products is pairing great design with engineering, as result we get digital experiences that meaningfully improve our daily lives.

