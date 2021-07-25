Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
D I L L A S A U R U S

9 T H R I F T I N G

D I L L A S A U R U S
D I L L A S A U R U S
  • Save
9 T H R I F T I N G illustration icon design adobe illustrator adobe minimalist flat branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This logo is the logo of one of the trusting businesses in Purwokerto that I made for my friend. This bird logo symbolizes the name of the business, namely 9 thrifting.

D I L L A S A U R U S
D I L L A S A U R U S

More by D I L L A S A U R U S

View profile
    • Like