Brilliant Smart Home

Sonos on the Brilliant Smart Home Control

Sonos on the Brilliant Smart Home Control
Sonos on the Brilliant Smart Home Control smarthome iot ux ui design
Use Brilliant to control your Sonos speakers with a single tap. From the Lock Screen, group/ungroup speakers. Adjust volume, change to another playlist, skip to the next song, and more.

Our objective was to achieve the fastest "time to music" from the Control to a Sonos Speaker in the home.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
