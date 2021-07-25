Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7

Sprocket Android Hindi ASO Video Cover 2021

7
7
  • Save
Sprocket Android Hindi ASO Video Cover 2021 cover marketplace play store aso woman bicycle bike golden gate bridge golden gate translation localization india hindi android
Download color palette

Play Store video cover for Sprocket Bike Apps Hindi localization - which I just removed due to the app itself not being localized. Enjoy it here though!

cvIf you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

01037897cf3b1db3ea357ab01ae14ca0
Rebound of
Sprocket Android Hindi ASO Screenshots 2021
By 7
7
7
@Sprocket @7design

More by 7

View profile
    • Like