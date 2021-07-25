Android Numeric Filter UX Fix

Initially made the bicycle price filter a slider between $0 - $3000 USD and it turns out this does not allow for an accurate control that goes far enough up for bicycle prices in India/Pakistan. Redesigned and just implemented the filter to support numeric entry all the way up to ₹ 999,999! Check it out in our Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

