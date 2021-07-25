Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Android Numeric Filter UX Fix

Android Numeric Filter UX Fix buy search find mobile material green pakistan india rupee price filter android bike bicycle
Initially made the bicycle price filter a slider between $0 - $3000 USD and it turns out this does not allow for an accurate control that goes far enough up for bicycle prices in India/Pakistan. Redesigned and just implemented the filter to support numeric entry all the way up to ₹ 999,999! Check it out in our Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sp ios 113 filters
Rebound of
Sprocket iOS 1.1.3 Kickstarter Filter
