Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kamil Koziel

Lightning Crypto Exchange

Kamil Koziel
Kamil Koziel
Hire Me
  • Save
Lightning Crypto Exchange money finance wallet ethereum exchange cryptocurrency crypto webdesign website inspiration desktop glossy glass bitcoin design ux app ui
Download color palette

Hey folks,

Time for the second shot in the exploring series. I decided to play a little with my vision of ChangeNow - Cryptocurrency instant exchange.

👉Need a design for Crypto / Finance app or landing page? Send me a DM :)
🏀 Don't forget to like and follow.

Kamil Koziel
Kamil Koziel
brand & product design
Hire Me

More by Kamil Koziel

View profile
    • Like