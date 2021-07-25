DAY 50

Sometimes you just need to reach out your hand to pull the brightest spot in the universe.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator