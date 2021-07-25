Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darya Kruhlyak

Age App Identity

Darya Kruhlyak
Darya Kruhlyak
  • Save
Age App Identity figma mobile photoshop clean design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🔥
Here’s my new shot of the old project that help identify age and other information from passport without disclosure of information.

If you like this shot, Press “L” ❤️

Feel free to share a couple of thoughts and opinion below in the comment 🙌

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Darya Kruhlyak
Darya Kruhlyak

More by Darya Kruhlyak

View profile
    • Like