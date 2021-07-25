N°001 - Pangram Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I just bought the PangramPangram starter pack, here is my first test with the Neue Machina and the Migra
Inspiration based on the music of Bleu azur - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPrEPI0Mkwc-DVu2yHKfg_Q