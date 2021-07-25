E - Commerce Fashion Store

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone,
This is a design for an e-commerce fashion based app. It includes tags, popular products and a curated For You list. Hope you like it!!
On that note, Don't forget to press L
For any business inquiries or to discuss new design themes and palettes
Reach out via f20200489@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in