IWASOUK - IDENTITY

IWASOUK - IDENTITY palette clean percentage graphic design typography logomark identity brand minimal logo branding
Iwasouk is a pure player MDA sector ( Material Lacking Appearance ) and refurbished, it offers very low prices for different grades.

After many design concept iterations, we decided to focus on the discount
symbole as it reflects the main vision of iwasouk as well as we wanted a symbol that represents the brand that is easy to recognize and simple to be drawn by a 2 year old kid.
in addition, the logo has to offer both an app mobile icon version and a desktop
version.
that led us to some tempting challenges.

- Sharing more about this project soon, make sure to Follow :)

