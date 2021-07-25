// JOJO‘S // Concept for an Interactive Experience

Jojo‘s Bizarre Adventure is a international highly popular Manga/Anime. I gave a few episodes a shot and I blew me away. The art style is incredible unique and recognizable. I felt inspired to create a single screen experience as unique and classic possible to stay close to its theme. I created a kind of “selection screen” inspired experience with a focus on the content which is in this case “chose a season and an episode”.

Check out the animated version on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRDhoWhuCN/

Feel free to tell me what you think 💭