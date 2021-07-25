Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali

Lifestyle Inc.

Ali
Ali
  • Save
Lifestyle Inc. ui vector illustration brand and identity identity branding branding identity brand logo design
Download color palette

Lifestyle Inc is a student led food-impact social enterprise.
When you open a can of any product for yourself, you are opening a can of food for someone else!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124122457/Lifestyle-inc?

Ali
Ali

More by Ali

View profile
    • Like