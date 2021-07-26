Cité du Vin ⏤ Museum

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🍇 La Cité du Vin
✨ July 2020 ⏤ Pitch w/ Niji Agency
UX & AD : Clement Merouani
Motion : Lucas Baez
👉🏼 Available for #freelance ⏤ Let's talk !
___________________________________________________
INTERACTIVE DESIGN
Website ⏤ Linkedin ⏤ Behance
PHOTOGRAPHY
Website ⏤ Linkedin ⏤ Behance ⏤ Instagram