𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎

Cité du Vin ⏤ Museum

𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

🍇 La Cité du Vin
✨ July 2020 ⏤ Pitch w/ Niji Agency

UX & AD : Clement Merouani
Motion : Lucas Baez

👉🏼 Available for #freelance ⏤ Let's talk !

___________________________________________________

INTERACTIVE DESIGN
WebsiteLinkedinBehance

PHOTOGRAPHY
WebsiteLinkedinBehanceInstagram

𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
Tryin' to make the internet great again 🤘🏼✨
Hire Me

More by 𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎

View profile
    • Like