Reach.live landing page

After 8 months of work, hundreds of iterations, two changes in the product-market fit, and thousands of designed screens, we successfully launched a new brand, the interface for the Reach.live app, dashboard, website, and multiple marketing assets. 👌

Design: Matus Hatala
Animation: Martin Mroc

Full case study:www.a11.studio/project-reach.html

