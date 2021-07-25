Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wall of Hope

Wall of Hope graphic blue iris night lights bright body vegas love garden flowers noise rings purple gold texture rain poster hope hands
When this came together, I felt a shift in my mood. I was excited that the design in front of me felt like a message. I thought of hope, hope to be alive and hope for good days to come. These hands on the screen are reaching out for something, and I felt confident they would get what they hoped for.

