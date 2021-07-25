Mohamad AL-khouli

36DOT X

Mohamad AL-khouli
Mohamad AL-khouli
  • Save
36DOT X ui vector icon branding logo geometic minimal
Download color palette

#36daysoftype08 #36daysoftype #36days_x #typography #eyeondesign #graphicdesign #typedesign #font #letterforms #gridsystem #typespire #inspofinds #fontdesign #typographydaily #typefacedesign #goodtype #letterforms #customtype #grotesk #designinspiration #dailytypography #typelove #typecollect #typetopia #type01 #tomorrow_featured #minimal #geometric #searchsystem #curatory

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Mohamad AL-khouli
Mohamad AL-khouli

More by Mohamad AL-khouli

View profile
    • Like