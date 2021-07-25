Vegetable business card

Conception d'une charte graphique pour un maraîchers bio 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 Combinaison de texture peinte en aquarelle et de dessin informatique.

Creation of a graphic charter for an organic market gardeners. combination of watercolor painted texture and computer drawing

