Vegetable business card

Vegetable business card salade fraises legumes légumes manonartcrea color colorful vector clean design minimal logo graphic design flat illustration watercolor aquarelle business card fruits vegetable
Conception d'une charte graphique pour un maraîchers bio 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 Combinaison de texture peinte en aquarelle et de dessin informatique.

Plus d'infos et de photos sur Behance : Manonartcrea

Creation of a graphic charter for an organic market gardeners. combination of watercolor painted texture and computer drawing

🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏
. #drawing #aquarelle #watercolor #vegetables #legumes #graphicdesign #colorful #color #rainbow #fruit #pastel #pastelcolors #businesscard #manonartcrea

