Vegetable business card

Conception d'une charte graphique pour un maraîchers bio 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 Combinaison de texture peinte en aquarelle et de dessin informatique.
Plus d'infos et de photos sur Behance : Manonartcrea
Creation of a graphic charter for an organic market gardeners. combination of watercolor painted texture and computer drawing
🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏 🍓🍋🍎🍊🍏
. #drawing #aquarelle #watercolor #vegetables #legumes #graphicdesign #colorful #color #rainbow #fruit #pastel #pastelcolors #businesscard #manonartcrea