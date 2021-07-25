HRMS APPLICATION LOGIN PAGE

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
Checkout my first UX/UI design project Workmate is an HRMS application here are the login screen and the other screens is coming soon.
Yours feedback and appreciation is very much important for us.
Follow me in : Behance - https://www.behance.net/sidhuprakash
Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/sidhu-prakash-218a51121/