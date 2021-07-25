Dhananjay Garg

Everyday Roastery

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
  • Save
Everyday Roastery motion graphics branding dark roast roastery everyday foodpanda delivery hero coffee flat design illustration
Download color palette

Everyday Roastery: Did you know that Delivery Hero has it's own coffee brand? The demand for Coffee on Delivery Hero's food platforms has increased so much that the brand decided to tackle the problem and capitalize on the demand by introducing it's own coffee brand. Mind Blown!

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg

More by Dhananjay Garg

View profile
    • Like