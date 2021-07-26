Covid Map UI and Web Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys 👋
Here's how the work on the Covid Map statistics turned out after some changes. Do Let me know if you have any feedback. Will post the mobile designs and prototype soon.
Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!
Press "L" to show your love ❤️️
Do Follow as well.
Have a project? Send me a message on asaadmahmood@outlook.com
👉 Check out my Instagram and Behance to like and follow my work.