Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emir Kudic

AT CBD logo design

Emir Kudic
Emir Kudic
Hire Me
  • Save
AT CBD logo design logo wellness cbd branding plant cannabis branding thc natural leaf hemp cbd cannabis
AT CBD logo design logo wellness cbd branding plant cannabis branding thc natural leaf hemp cbd cannabis
Download color palette
  1. cbd1.png
  2. cbd2.png

Logo design done for Ancient Therapy (https://www.instagram.com/ancient.therapy.es/) - physical and web store that sells CBD products based in Barcelona Spain!

Goal for this project was to redesign their whole identity system into something more modern, simpler, professional, clean and discreet when it comes to cannabis leaf placement since we didn't want to come of as too weedy.

Client Testimonial : "Nice stuff Emir! We like the logo it’s fits nice to what we do. We will contact you when we gonna start with labels for our products!"

Emir Kudic
Emir Kudic
I make sure my clients stand out from their competition. 🔥
Hire Me

More by Emir Kudic

View profile
    • Like