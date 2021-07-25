AT CBD logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design done for Ancient Therapy (https://www.instagram.com/ancient.therapy.es/) - physical and web store that sells CBD products based in Barcelona Spain!
Goal for this project was to redesign their whole identity system into something more modern, simpler, professional, clean and discreet when it comes to cannabis leaf placement since we didn't want to come of as too weedy.
Client Testimonial : "Nice stuff Emir! We like the logo it’s fits nice to what we do. We will contact you when we gonna start with labels for our products!"