Akatsuki Samehada from Naruto Shippuden

I have been binge watching Naruto recently. Because I was also learning Blender, I thought of creating an exploratory illustration which is a mixture of both 2D and 3D.

For people who haven't watched Naruto, here is the context.“The Samehada” is a sword made of shark skin and is supposedly one of the most powerful tools of the Ninja Swordsmen of the mist. Samehada grows larger in proportion to the amount of chakra it absorbs, causing its scales to become so long that they ultimately resemble shark fins and its mouth, located at the tip of the blade, to become even more pronounced.

The Samehada chooses it’s weilder. It is currently weilded by Kisame Hoshigaki who is a member of Akatsuki (A criminal organisation of Shinobi).