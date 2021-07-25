Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Here Is my new shot on a Fitness App design 🏋️♀️
This app will help you to keep your fitness fit.
Let me know what do you think about it!
Also, feel free to give feedback and comment. don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Tools 🧰
Figma, Photoshop.
Have a Project? jahid.uixdesign@gmail.com
Thank You😍