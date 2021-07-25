ZeaFonts

AMOVAND Multipurpose Display Font

AMOVAND Multipurpose Display Font
Amovand is a versatile and unique half-side serif font, Amovand has a unique style with stylistic, alternates, ligatures and supports multilingual languages.
Create unique & beautiful logotype, use it as an elegant solution for your next magazine layout, or choose Amovand for any graphics that require a sleek look with a elegant flair.

https://zeafonts.com/font/display/amovand/

