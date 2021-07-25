KD FROM 817 Fortnite Profile Picture

Profile Picture made for a Cilent named KD which is the reason you see a giant KD behide the 3d rendered fortnite character. What I did in this image is changed the color balance of the render to match not only the 3D letters behide it but to also match the background and if you would like to get something like this or anything else feel free to contact me on my instagram @drak3n.gfx thanks Drak3n out.