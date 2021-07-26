Trending designs to inspire you
Worked with Alex MacCaw (https://twitter.com/maccaw) on an icon for his new tool for thought app, Reflect Notes. Go check it out! https://twitter.com/maccaw
📢 If you need an iOS or macOS app icon, or even a fun alternate icon, I am available and would love to work with you!
Check out some of my recent work and feel free to get in touch!
