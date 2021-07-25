Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aavash Gyawali

Protean ai logo concept

Protean ai logo concept minimalist modern digital logomark graphic design clean p logo ai company vector flat design branding logodesign minimal logo logo mark
Hey Dribbblers,
I want to share this logo concept for a recent branding project that I have been working on.

Protean is a startup providing Robotic process automation and AI solutions B2b.

Ping me at aabash727@gmail.com for any logo/branding projects.
Let's connect :
Skype: Aabash Gyawali or +977 9844822244
WhatsApp: +977 9844822244
Behance: behance.net/aabash1995
Instagram: instagram.com/aavashography

