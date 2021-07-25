Protean ai logo concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers,
I want to share this logo concept for a recent branding project that I have been working on.
Protean is a startup providing Robotic process automation and AI solutions B2b.
Ping me at aabash727@gmail.com for any logo/branding projects.
Let's connect :
Skype: Aabash Gyawali or +977 9844822244
WhatsApp: +977 9844822244
Behance: behance.net/aabash1995
Instagram: instagram.com/aavashography